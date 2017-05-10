BRIEF-Prime Financial Group says FY consolidated group income expected to increase by about 35%
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017
May 10 Palm Hills Developments Company :
* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million
* Has increased its 2017 full year sales target to EGP 9.5 billion from previously announced EGP 8.5 billion Source:(bit.ly/2q4Ejl5) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 20 A credit ratings downgrade of Australia's biggest banks by Moody's Investor Service is not expected to raise their funding costs because the new rating is in line with other ratings agencies, Deutsche Bank analysts said.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Democrats took to the Senate floor on Monday to throw a spotlight on behind-the-scenes efforts by the Republican majority to repeal former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.