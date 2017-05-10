May 10 Palm Hills Developments Company :

* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million

* Has increased its 2017 full year sales target to EGP 9.5 billion from previously announced EGP 8.5 billion