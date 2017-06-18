June 18 Palm Hills Developments Company Sae :

* Receives New Urban Communities Authority's (NUCA) approval on co-development of integrated residential community spanning 12.6 million sqm in West Cairo

* Co to be responsible for financing, construction, development, internal infrastructure, marketing and sales activities

* NUCA will be contributing land bank in addition to all external associated infrastructure to boundaries of land

* Project is planned for launch during 2018

* NUCA to recieve cash revenue share of 26 percent, in-kind payment of up to 371k sqm of residential built up area (BUA), 50k sqm of commercial BUA Source: (bit.ly/2tB6EzY) Further company coverage: