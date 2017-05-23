UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 PAMAPOL SA:
* FILES MOST FAVORABLE OFFER IN TENDER ORGANIZED BY AGRICULTURAL MARKET AGENCY FOR DELIVERY OF POULTRY HAM
* VALUE OF CO'S OFFER IS ABOUT 41.8 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources