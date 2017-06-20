BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 (Reuters) -
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Independent Bank Group Inc - in transaction, TBK bank will purchase approximately $100 million in loans and assume approximately $168 million in deposits
* Kuuhubb Inc - has secured an exclusive option to acquire 100% of finnish lifestyle application company sumoing oy