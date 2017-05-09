May 9 Pan American Silver Corp

* Pan American Silver announces unaudited net earnings of $20.0 million ($0.13 per share) for the first quarter of 2017

* Qtrly gold production was 37.7 thousand ounces compared with 41.2 thousand ounces in q1 2016

* Qtrly silver production was 6.20 million ounces compared with 6.42 million ounces in Q1 of 2016

* Says consolidated all-in sustaining costs per silver ounce sold were $12.63 in q1 2017 compared with $13.12 in Q1 2016

* Qtrly revenue of $198.7 million was 26% higher than $158.3 million reported in q1 2016

* Qtrly basic adjusted earnings $0.06 per share

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $184.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "expansion of dolores mine is on track with underground mine development scheduled for completion in 2017"

* "There have been no revisions to pan american's guidance for 2017, as provided in its press release dated January 12, 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: