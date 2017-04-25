April 25 Pan American Silver Corp
* Total consideration for cose transaction is $15 million,
of which $7.5 million is deferred
* Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia
Gold
* Total consideration for cose transaction includes a 1.5
pct net smelter return royalty
* Co's unit Minera Triton Argentina will acquire 100 pct of
Patagonia Gold's Cap-Oeste Sur Este project in Santa Cruz,
Argentina
* Patagonia Gold has been granted an exclusive option to
purchase from Co's unit, the Calcatreu gold-silver project for
$15 million
