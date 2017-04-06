BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
April 6 Pan Orient Energy Corp-
* Pan orient energy corp - it intends to continue ability to purchase its common shares pursuant to renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Pan orient energy corp - under terms of bid, pan orient will be authorized to purchase, for cancellation, up to 4.5 million of its common shares
* Pan orient energy corp - ability to purchase common shares under bid will commence on or about april 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. fund investors downgraded their expectations for the domestic economy and snapped up bonds during the latest week, dropping the most cash into debt funds in more than 23 months, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States pulled in $13.6 billion during their 24th consecutive week of inflows and posted their best result since June 2015, the trade group sai
DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.