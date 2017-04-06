April 6 Pan Orient Energy Corp-

* Pan orient energy corp - it intends to continue ability to purchase its common shares pursuant to renewal of its normal course issuer bid

* Pan orient energy corp - under terms of bid, pan orient will be authorized to purchase, for cancellation, up to 4.5 million of its common shares

* Pan orient energy corp - ability to purchase common shares under bid will commence on or about april 12, 2017