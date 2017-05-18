May 18 Pan Orient Energy Corp:

* 2017 first quarter financial & operating results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.03

* Net loss attributable to common shareholders for Q1 of 2017 was $1.5 million ($0.03 loss per share)

* Oil sales, net to Pan Orient's 50.01 pct equity interest in Thailand JV, were 245 BOPD in Q1 of 2017

* For Q1 of 2017, company reported total corporate funds flow used in operations, of $0.2 million or $0.04 loss per share

* For Q1 reports total corporate funds flow used in operations, including results of 50.01 pct equity interest in Thailand JV, of loss per share $0.04