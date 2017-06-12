Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
June 12 PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG
* WE EXPECT MARKET CHALLENGES TO ADVERSELY IMPACT OUR PROFITABILITY LEVELS AND WE ANTICIPATE LOWER RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR, COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss government proposed on Thursday cutting the maximum fee that hydropower utilities pay mountainous cantons for water use to 80 Swiss francs ($82.32) per gross kilowatt usage from 110 francs now for a transition period from 2020 to 2022.
* DGAP-NEWS: MUTARES GROUP: STS ACQUIRES BRAZILIAN PLANT OF AUTONEUM