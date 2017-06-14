June 14Panasonic Corp

* Says it acquires 43.6 million shares of PanaHome Corp , at the price of 1,200 yen per share, from April 28 to June 13, with a settlement date on June 20

* Says the company will increase stake in PanaHome to 80.1 percent from 54.2 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4Pe2Cc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)