UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 ZETES INDUSTRIES SA:
* PANASONIC HOLDING (NETHERLANDS) B.V. LAUNCHED TODAY ITS MANDATORY PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID IN CASH FOR THE REMAINING 42.99% OF THE SHARES ISSUED BY ZETES
* OFFERED PRICE OF EUR 54.50 PER SHARE
* BIDDER INTENDS TO LAUNCH A SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT Source text: bit.ly/2pLry1Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources