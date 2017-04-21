April 21Panasonic Corp

* Says it will no longer do share swap with its unit PanaHome

* Says it plans to spend 92.4 billion yen on tender offer for all remaining shares of unit PanaHome, offering to pay 1,200 yen per PanaHome share

* Offering period from April 28 to June 13

* Settlement starts June 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/d9i7tk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)