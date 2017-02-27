UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Nikkei :
* Panasonic will set up in Zhejiang province a company overseeing its Chinese home appliances operations - Nikkei
* Panasonic aims to raise its chinese sales of home appliances 50% from fiscal 2015 levels to 13.3 billion yuan ($1.93 billion) for fiscal 2018 - Nikkei
* The company Panasonic AP China, to be launched on April 1, will be run by Liang Wu, chief of Panasonic Home Appliances (Hangzhou) - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2mDlSkG) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources