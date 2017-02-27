Feb 27 Nikkei :

* Panasonic will set up in Zhejiang province a company overseeing its Chinese home appliances operations - Nikkei

* Panasonic aims to raise its chinese sales of home appliances 50% from fiscal 2015 levels to 13.3 billion yuan ($1.93 billion) for fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

* The company Panasonic AP China, to be launched on April 1, will be run by Liang Wu, chief of Panasonic Home Appliances (Hangzhou) - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2mDlSkG) Further company coverage: