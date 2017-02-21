Feb 21 Pandora:

* Has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme, effective 21 February 2017

* The ADR programme increases the convenience of investing in PANDORA A/S for residents in the United States of America

* Says J.P. Morgan is appointed as depositary for programme for a five year period

* The ADRs will be traded in the USA over-the-counter (OTC) under the symbol PANDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)