FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Pandora Media plans to discontinue business activities in Australia and New Zealand‍​
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Pandora Media plans to discontinue business activities in Australia and New Zealand‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc

* On June 27, 2017, announced plan to discontinue business activities in Australia and New Zealand‍​ - SEC filing

* Discontinuation of business in Australia and New Zealand led to reduction of headcount of approximately 50 employees

* Dissolution of Australia and New Zealand business operations expected to be completed in the three months ended September 30

* Do not expect restructuring charges from Australia and New Zealand to have a material impact on financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.