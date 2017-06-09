US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as oil hovers near multi-month lows
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
June 9 (Reuters) -
* Pandora raises $480 million with new investment from Sirius.also sells ticket fly for $200 million- CNBC reporter Source
* Says it has not had contact with Tesla, nor has it signed agreement on building factory in China, dismissing media reports
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston