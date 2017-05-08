BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Pandora Media Inc:
* Pandora reports Q1 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $360 million to $375 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion
* Q1 revenue $316 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.2 million
* Total subscribers increased to 4.71 million in q1 2017 from 3.93 million in Q1 2016
* Q1 2017 ad RPMs were $50.87, growing 12% year-over-year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.56
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pandora Media- see strong tailwinds as advertising technology investments co is making in h1 2017 come online in seasonally strong second half of year
* Q2 revenue view $390.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing