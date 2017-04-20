UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Danish jewellery maker Pandora says:
* Has decided to update its reporting structure to ensure that it more appropriately reflects the performance of the underlying business drivers
* "Our updated financial reporting structure will provide greater clarity around the development of our owned and operated retail business, which is making a growing contribution to Group revenue"
* Since 2012, revenue from PANDORA owned concept stores has increased at an annual average growth rate of approximately 80 percent
* "And we anticipate that from 2017 revenue from PANDORA owned concept stores will surpass the reported revenue from franchise concept stores"
* The financial guidance is unchanged and the content of this release will have no impact on PANDORA's outlook for 2017, it adds
* A conference call for investors and financial analysts will be held Thursday 1000 CEST (0800 GMT)
* For more detail, click here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources