Feb 16 Pandox AB:

* Q4 revenue from property management 458 million Swedish crowns versus 365 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 464 million crowns versus 381 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2016 dividend of 4.10 crowns per share

* Says its key markets are expected to see stable positive demand in 2017, but since these markets are facing more challenging comparable quarters, Pandox is planning for lower growth compared with 2016