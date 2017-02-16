UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Pandox AB:
* Q4 revenue from property management 458 million Swedish crowns versus 365 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 464 million crowns versus 381 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 4.10 crowns per share
* Says its key markets are expected to see stable positive demand in 2017, but since these markets are facing more challenging comparable quarters, Pandox is planning for lower growth compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources