April 7 PANDOX AB:

* PANDOX AB (PUBL) PLANS TO ACQUIRE SILKEN BERLAYMONT IN BRUSSELS FOR MEUR 32.7

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO MEUR 32.7, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY MSEK 315, AND IS FINANCED BY EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* TRANSACTION AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AT END OF MAY 2017

* PLANS TO ACQUIRE SILKEN BERLAYMONT IN BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

* FOR 2017 HOTEL IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE EQUIVALENT OF APPROXIMATELY MSEK 70 IN REVENUE AND MSEK 10 IN CASH EARNINGS ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS

* SELLER IS HOTEL BERLAYMONT SA/URVASCO HOTEL SA VIA TRUSTEE WHERE PANDOX HAS RECEIVED NECESSARY COURT APPROVAL TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HOTEL