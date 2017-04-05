April 5 Panera Bread Co
* Panera Bread and JAB announce definitive merger agreement
* Panera Bread Co says in fiscal Q1 2017, company-owned
comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 5.3 percent compared
to the same period in fiscal 2016
* Panera Bread says shareholders to receive $315 per share
in cash in $7.5 billion transaction
* The transaction is not subject to a financing condition
and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2017
* Panera Bread Co says JAB is acquiring Panera through JAB
BV, an investment vehicle of JAB Consumer Fund and JAB Holding
Company
* Panera Bread Co - Company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe
sales in fiscal Q1'17 outperformed the black box all-industry
composite by 690 basis points
* Panera Bread Co says following the close of the
transaction, Panera will be privately held and continue to be
operated independently
* Panera Bread Co - transaction valued at approximately $7.5
billion, including the assumption of approximately $340 million
of net debt
* Panera Bread Co - CEO Ron Shaich has entered into a voting
agreement
* Panera Bread Co-Voting agreement whereby CEO, entities
affiliated with him have agreed to vote shares representing
about 15.5 percent of co's voting power in deal's favor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: