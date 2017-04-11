CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
April 11 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces retirement of Chief Financial Officer Tony Laura
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Laura will remain with company as a director and continues to be a major shareholder
* Gianni Del Signore to replace Laura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
June 14 A J.P. Morgan Chase & Co employee filed a federal sex discrimination complaint on Thursday accusing the bank of discriminating against fathers by giving them paid parental leave on different terms than mothers based on a stereotype that women should care for children.