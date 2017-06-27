June 27 Panion & BF Biotech Inc :

* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$55.8 million in total and stock dividend of 100 new shares for every 1,000 shares for 2016

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 14

* Last date before book closure July 17 with book closure period from July 18 to July 22

* Record date July 22

* Payment date is Aug. 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2Vbn2P

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)