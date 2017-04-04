April 4 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc -
* Preliminary results 2016
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax
for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax
for year of 1.1 mln pounds
* FY increase of 41 pct in corporate finance and other fee
income to 18.0 mln pounds (2015: 12.8 mln pounds)
* Increase of 41 pct in corporate finance and other fee
income to 18.0 mln pounds
* Fy increase of 22 pct in net commission and fee income to
28 mln pounds (2015: 23 mln pounds)
* Assisted clients in raising over 0.7 bln pounds in year.
* "2017 macro landscape continues to be challenging. That
said, year has started positively for firm" - CEO
* Q1 has seen us execute nine transactions including
advising on two M&A mandates - CEO
* Board not recommending payment of dividend
* Commission, trading income continues to perform in line
with our expectations and pipeline, as discussed in Jan, is
progressing well - CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: