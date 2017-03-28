BRIEF-Apple files final pricing term sheet related to its offering of 3.000% notes due 2027
* Files final pricing term sheet related to its offering of 3.000% notes due 2027 of $1 billion - Sec Filing
March 28 Panorama Synergy Ltd:
* Terry Walsh has decided to step down from his role as chairman and managing director of Panorama
* Board has appointed current non-executive director Gavin Coote as acting chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files final pricing term sheet related to its offering of 3.000% notes due 2027 of $1 billion - Sec Filing
* AT&T Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC to file for potential offering of global notes due 2037 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says share trade to resume on June 15 after it revised asset acquisition proposal