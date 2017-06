May 15 PANTALEON ENTERTAINMENT AG:

* BRUNO WU'S SUN SEVEN STARS MEDIA AND PANTAFLIX SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR IMPLEMENTING A GLOBAL VOD-SYSTEM

* SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH CHINESE MEDIA ENTREPRENEUR BRUNO WU IN SHANGHAI TODAY FOR FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE WITH SUN SEVEN STARS MEDIA GROUP

* GOAL IS TO ESTABLISH A GLOBALLY POSITIONED JOINT VENTURE IN VIDEO-ON-DEMAND SECTOR