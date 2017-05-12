BRIEF-Plantronics says taken several cost-saving actions during qtr
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
May 12 PANTALEON ENTERTAINMENT AG:
* FY EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.3 MILLION COMPARED TO AN EBITDA OF EUR 8.8 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR
* FY SALES AND INCOME FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES EUR 16.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Updates with UAE minister)