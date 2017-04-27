April 27 Papa John's International Inc:

* Papa John's International and Pepsico extend and expand global beverage partnership

* Papa John's International Inc - Pepsi beverages now available at Papa John's locations in 28 countries

* Papa John's International Inc - co and Pepsico Foodservice announced a multi-year beverage contract renewal in united states

* Papa John's International Inc - global expansion of partnership in eight countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Central America