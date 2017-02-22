Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc
* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc says commits to build three additional stores over next three years
* Cash flow generated from refranchising is expected to be used to reduce leverage
* Papa Murphy's says Barren Troy Holdings has agreed to acquire six company-owned stores in Denver, CO market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.