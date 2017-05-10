UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - Reiterates full-year ebitda outlook/increases full-year cash-flow outlook
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc qtrly domestic system comparable store sales decreased 5.0%
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees Q2 domestic system-wide comparable store sales decline in low-to-mid single digits
* Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $32 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.2 million
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees full-year domestic system-wide comparable store sales growth in range of -2% to flat
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources