June 14 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:

* Papa murphy's names weldon spangler as chief executive officer

* Says ‍jean Birch, interim chief executive officer, will remain as chair of board of directors​

* Says ‍spangler joins Papa Murphy's after spending seven years with Dunkin' Brands Group​