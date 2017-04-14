April 14 PAPYLESS Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use $2 million (about 224.4 million yen) to set up a wholly owned subsidiary named as Papyless Global Inc, in the U.S. in May

* Says new unit Papyless Global will mainly engaged in e-book sales business in US included, English-speaking countries

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KS6UpB

