UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 Par Pacific Holdings Inc
* Par pacific holdings inc - unit entered into an amendment to its supply and offtake agreement dated june 1, 2015
* Par pacific holdings inc - pursuant to amendment, term of supply and offtake agreement was extended through may 31, 2021
* Par pacific holdings-parties agreed to about $30 million forward sale by phr to j. Aron of certain monthly volumes of jet fuel to be delivered to j. Aron Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pz0sXK) Further company coverage:
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 19 Argentina sold $2.75 billion of a hotly demanded 100-year bond in U.S. dollars on Monday, just over a year after emerging from its latest default, according to the government.