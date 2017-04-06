April 6 Para Resources Inc:

* Para arranges $4,000,000 non-brokered private placement

* Private placement will consist of up to 20 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit

* Para Resources - proceeds of private placement to be used to retire portion of acquisition debt for purchase of el limon mine from red rock resources

* Mill operations at El Limon in Colombia re-commenced on April 3rd

* Para Resources Inc - nicaragua milling limited's target production is approximately 10,000 ounces of gold in 2017