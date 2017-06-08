June 8 Para Resources Inc
* Para Resources announces update on El Limon
* During month of May 2017, El Limon mill was
re-commissioned after 18-month renovation and upgrade
* Para Resources Inc says is planning on closing final
tranche of previously announced private placement on or before
June 15
* Results of first three weeks of commissioning are
consistent with plan, expect metrics to improve across board
over coming months
* Ramp up to full 200+ tonnes per day at El Limon mill is
expected over a 12 - 16 week period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: