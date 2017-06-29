June 29 Paradise Entertainment Ltd

* Co entered into a letter of intent with China Star Entertainment Limited and China Star Entertainment (BVI) Limited

* ‍Total purchase price for proposed acquisition will be HK$2.38 billion ​

* Agreement‍ in relation to proposed acquisition of Most Famous Enterprises, Exceptional Gain Profits and Charming Era Investment