May 15 Paradise Entertainment Ltd:

* Total reported revenue of group was HK$235.3 million in Q1 2017, representing a decrease of 9.8 percent

* Adjusted EBITDA of group was a loss of HK$10.1 million in Q1 2017, as compared to a profit of HK$0.7 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: