UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Paradise Entertainment Ltd:
* Total reported revenue of group was HK$235.3 million in Q1 2017, representing a decrease of 9.8 percent
* Adjusted EBITDA of group was a loss of HK$10.1 million in Q1 2017, as compared to a profit of HK$0.7 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources