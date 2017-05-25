BRIEF-TearLab receives Nasdaq listing extension
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Paragon Care Ltd
* Advises of resignation of its chief financial officer, Stephen Munday, for health reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 Senate Republicans would repeal most of the taxes that pay for Obamacare, roll back expanded Medicaid coverage under the healthcare law approved in 2010, reshape its subsidies, give states wider latitude to opt out of its regulations and eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood, under a draft bill reported by the Washington Post on Wednesday.
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)