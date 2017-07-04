BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 Paragon Group of Companies Plc:
* Completed 50.0 mln stg extension to its share buy-back programme which was notified to market on 23 November 2016
* Bbrings total cost of shares acquired under buy-back programme (excluding expenses) since announced in 2014 to 150 mln stg
* Cost of programme to date including expenses is 150.3 mln stg
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.