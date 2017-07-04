July 4 Paragon Group of Companies Plc:

* Completed 50.0 mln stg extension to its share buy-back programme which was notified to market on 23 November 2016​

* Bbrings total cost of shares acquired under buy-back programme (excluding expenses) since announced in 2014 to 150 mln stg

* Cost of programme to date including expenses is 150.3 mln stg