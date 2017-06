May 23 Paragon Offshore Plc:

* Paragon Offshore announces approval of administration application and appointment of joint administrators in the United Kingdom

* Paragon Offshore -Paragon's U.S. chapter 11 confirmation hearing scheduled to begin June 7, 2017 with chapter 11 emergence targeted for early July

* Paragon Offshore PLC says english court places Paragon Offshore PLC in administration as part of ongoing chapter 11 process