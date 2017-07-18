FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
BRIEF-Paragon Offshore emerges from Chapter 11‍​, launches CEO search
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 18, 2017 / 4:15 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Paragon Offshore emerges from Chapter 11‍​, launches CEO search

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore Plc:

* Paragon Offshore completes restructuring plan and emerges from Chapter 11‍​

* Eliminates approximately $2.3 billion of debt‍​

* Appoints new board of directors

* Launches CEO search

* Emerges ‍from Chapter 11​ with approximately $165 mm of available cash and $85 million in debt

* New Paragon emerges with eight rigs currently operating plus a ninth rig expected to commence operations in August 2017​

* ‍james Swent, retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ENSCO Plc, will serve as Chairman of new board​

* Uupon emergence, new Paragon's new equity will not be listed on an exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.