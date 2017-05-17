May 17 Paragon Offshore Plc
* Paragon Offshore files application for administration in
United Kingdom to advance its Chapter 11 plan
* Paragon Offshore Plc - remains on track to emerge from
Chapter 11 in july
* Says administration process in UK is a necessary part of
previously announced restructuring plan
* Paragon Offshore Plc - Paragon will continue to operate in
normal course during administration
* Paragon Offshore Plc - drilling contracts will continue
and vendors and employees will continue to be paid
* Paragon Offshore Plc - administrators will assume all
powers to manage affairs of company
* Paragon Offshore Plc - consensual plan will eliminate more
than $2.4 billion of existing debt
* Paragon Offshore - Paragon's existing board has agreed to
remain involved in an advisory capacity to administrators until
co emerges from Chapter 11
* Paragon Offshore Plc - filed an application for
appointment of two partners of Deloitte LLP to serve as joint
administrators of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: