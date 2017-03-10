March 10 Paragon Offshore Plc:

* Paragon Offshore reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides fleet status report

* Q4 loss per share $2.78

* Q4 revenue $61 million

* Paragon Offshore Plc - Paragon's total contract backlog at december 31, 2016 was approximately $242 million compared to $365 million at september 30, 2016

* Paragon Offshore Plc - at end of Q4 of 2016, an estimated 25 percent of company's marketed rig operating days were committed for 2017

* Paragon Offshore Plc- at December 31, 2016, liquidity, defined as cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, totaled $883.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: