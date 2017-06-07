June 7 Paragon Offshore Plc:
* Paragon Offshore announces confirmation of restructuring
plan
* Paragon Offshore announces confirmation of restructuring
plan
* Paragon Offshore Plc - Paragon is planning for its
emergence from chapter 11 in early july
* Paragon Offshore Plc - in confirming plan, bankruptcy
court overruled all objections raised at confirmation
* Paragon Offshore - under consensual plan, co's existing
equity will be deemed worthless
* Paragon Offshore-bankruptcy court approved co's consensual
plan of reorganization under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
that co announced on may 2
* Paragon Offshore Plc - under consensual plan, company's
secured creditors and unsecured bondholders will receive equity
in a new reorganized parent co
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: