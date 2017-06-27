June 27 PARAGON AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON AG PLACES CORPORATE BOND AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND SETS COUPON AT THE LOWER END OF THE INTEREST MARGIN

* ‍A TOTAL BOND VOLUME OF EUR 50 MILLION WAS PLACED​

* ‍FINAL ANNUAL INTEREST RATE WAS SET AT 4.5% P.A. AND IS THEREFORE AT LOWER END OF INTEREST MARGIN THAT WAS REPORTED BEFORE START OF SUBSCRIPTION (4.50%-5.00%)​