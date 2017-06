June 19 PARAGON AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: PARAGON AG RESOLVES TO ISSUE NEW BOND

* TARGET VOLUME OF BOND IS EUR 40 MILLION

* TERM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON JULY 5, 2017. REDEMPTION DATE WILL BE JULY 5, 2022

* DECIDED TO OFFER A NEW BOND WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1,000 PER BOND

* OFFER PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO END ON JUNE 29, 2017

* MARGIN OF INTEREST WILL BE SET AND PUBLISHED BEFORE START OF PLANNED OFFERING PERIOD

* OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CONDITION THAT BONDS WITH A MINIMUM TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 20 MILLION BE PLACED