Aug 1 (Reuters) - Paramount Corporation Bhd:

* Sri Kdu Sdn enters a master agreement to dispose off property situated in Pekan Baru Sungai Buloh

* Disposal for a total cash sale consideration of 165 million rgt

* Based on financial statements of co for FY2016, disposal to result in proforma gain on disposal of about 72.9 million rgt to group Source text: (bit.ly/2w0KokW) Further company coverage: