BRIEF-Veritas Investments says initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings
* Initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings Ltd, purchaser of business of Nosh Group ltd
April 7 Paramount Group Inc
* Paramount Group Inc - CEO Albert Behler's total compensation for 2016 was $10.6 million versus $4.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oRFhQq) Further company coverage:
* HAS AGREED TO SELL 61 PROPERTIES IN HELSINGBORG TO WILLHEM AND FOLKSAMGRUPPEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.