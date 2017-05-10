May 10 Paramount Resources Ltd:
* Paramount Resources Ltd announces first quarter 2017
results: sales volumes average 16,163 boe/d; karr 6-18 facility
expansion on-stream ahead of schedule
* Paramount Resources Ltd - liquids sales revenue totaled
$38.0 million in Q1 of 2017
* Paramount Resources Ltd - Paramount's capital budget for
2017 has been increased to $385 million
* Paramount Resources Ltd - sales volumes averaged
approximately 19,000 boe/d in March 2017 as new wells were
brought on production at karr-gold creek
* Paramount Resources Ltd - company's 2017 average sales
volumes guidance remains at 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount Resources Ltd - Q4 sales volumes are expected to
average over 30,000 boe/d
* Paramount Resources Ltd - annual operating costs for 2017
are anticipated to average approximately $10.00 per boe
* Paramount Resources - Q4 2017 operating costs projected to
be lower than in first part of year because of ramp-up in
production volumes at Karr-Gold Creek
* Paramount Resources Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.19
