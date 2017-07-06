July 6 Paramount Resources Ltd:
* Paramount Resources Ltd to acquire Apache Canada Ltd. for
$459.5 million; Paramount and Trilogy Energy Corp. Agree to
merge
* Paramount Resources Ltd - paramount plans to fund Apache
Canada acquisition with cash on hand and no debt will be
assumed
* Paramount Resources - once completed Apache Canada
acquisition, merger to result in co having combined Q4 2017
production expected to exceed 90,000 boe/d
* Paramount Resources-paramount, upon acquiring Apache
Canada & merging with Trilogy, to become montney, duvernay &
deep basin focused intermediate E&P co
* Paramount Resources Ltd - apache Canada acquisition is
not conditional on completion of merger
* Paramount Resources Ltd - merger is conditional upon
completion of Apache Canada acquisition and is targeted for
completion in September 2017
* Paramount Resources-co's credit facility has been
increased from $100 million to $300 million and revolving term
of facility has been extended to April 30, 2018
* Paramount Resources - senior management of Paramount and
Trilogy are expected to be part of Paramount management team
following completion of merger
* Paramount Resources Ltd - it is anticipated that
independent directors of trilogy will become directors of
Paramount upon completion of merger
* Paramount Resources Ltd - Clayton Riddell to remain
chairman, Jim Riddell to remain president and CEO of Paramount
following completion of merger
* Paramount Resources Ltd - merger will not trigger any
change of control payments
